ThetaDrop Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,152.46 (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $45.80 million and approximately $191,152.46 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

