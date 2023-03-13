Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,941 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

GXO opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

