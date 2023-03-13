Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

