Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,190 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.