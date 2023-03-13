Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.39 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

