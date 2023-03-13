Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after purchasing an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.