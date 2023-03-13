Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,261 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ABB by 31.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

