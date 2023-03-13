Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 200,620 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,620 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of H World Group worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

