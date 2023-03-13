Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,218 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.26 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -289.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

