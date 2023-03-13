Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock opened at 0.58 on Monday. Three Sixty Solar has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.50.
About Three Sixty Solar
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Three Sixty Solar (VSOLF)
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
- What Unaffordable Rents, Higher Mortgages Mean for ABNB Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.