Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock opened at 0.58 on Monday. Three Sixty Solar has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.50.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. engages in the provision of solar equipment. Its premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. The company was founded by Peter Sherba on August 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

