Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Toray Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Toray Industries stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,123. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

