Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Toray Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
Toray Industries stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,123. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.
Toray Industries Company Profile
