Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Mar 13th, 2023

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 55,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 23.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

