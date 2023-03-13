Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 55,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
