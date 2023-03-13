Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUKY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.81. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

