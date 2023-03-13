Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 396.60 ($4.77).

Several research firms have commented on TRN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 480 ($5.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

TRN opened at GBX 242.54 ($2.92) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12,475.00 and a beta of 1.66. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 184 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.01).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

