TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Up 57.1% in February

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

TANNL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. 9,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $26.08.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

