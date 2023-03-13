Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TOLWF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

