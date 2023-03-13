Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.52 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

About Trio-Tech International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.