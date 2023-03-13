Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.78. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

