Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.78. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.