Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 24.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRKA opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRKA. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268,078 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

