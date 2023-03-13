Truist Financial Increases HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target to $10.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.10.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 120,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,364. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,617,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in HireRight by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in HireRight by 331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

