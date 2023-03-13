Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 1.2 %

TCNNF stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

