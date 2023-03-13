Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $537.92 million and approximately $64.68 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00005320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.85 or 0.01274960 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011370 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.01645216 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click [here](https://trustwallet.com/assets).Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

