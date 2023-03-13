Truvestments Capital LLC Has $57,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Shares of BA opened at $202.51 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day moving average is $176.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

