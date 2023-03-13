Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,852,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,587,000 after buying an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,824,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $136.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

