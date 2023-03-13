TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the February 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Up 2.9 %

MEDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 115,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,732. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

