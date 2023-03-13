Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 441,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

