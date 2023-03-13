Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

