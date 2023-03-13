U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $53.00. The stock traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 6184438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

