UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €75.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HEI stock opened at €63.90 ($67.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a 1 year high of €66.64 ($70.89). The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.47.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

