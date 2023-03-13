UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.87.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also

