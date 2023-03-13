Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lifted by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $516.49 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

