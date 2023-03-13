Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNCY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

