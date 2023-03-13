Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.81. 386,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average of $208.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

