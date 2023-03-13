Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and $151.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00025157 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00334284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017423 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.05185136 USD and is up 9.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 623 active market(s) with $134,401,761.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

