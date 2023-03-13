United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.60. United Airlines also updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.00)-$(0.60) EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of UAL stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,107,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,275. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.