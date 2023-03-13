United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(1.00)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. United Airlines also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Argus raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,966,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

