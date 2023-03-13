United Services Automobile Association Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 57,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 155,918 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

