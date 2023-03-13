United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,482 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.