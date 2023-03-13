United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $184,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

SYK opened at $264.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average of $236.48. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

