United Services Automobile Association Purchases 6,309 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
