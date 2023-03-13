UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Boosted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,491 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $387,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $458.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $427.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

