Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the February 13th total of 115,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,164. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $34.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Sidoti lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 20.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 685,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 115,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Further Reading

