Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the February 13th total of 115,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Universal Electronics Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of UEIC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,164. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $34.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Sidoti lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.