UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $409.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

