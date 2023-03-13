Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $231.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.13.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN traded down $6.62 on Friday, hitting $214.51. 410,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.07 and a 200-day moving average of $236.96. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $273.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 92.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $98,690,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after acquiring an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

