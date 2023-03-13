VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading 6.5% Higher

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 3,121,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,686,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,049,331 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,934,000 after buying an additional 4,203,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

