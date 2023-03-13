Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

