Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Decreased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.87. 467,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,879. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.19. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.