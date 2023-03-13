Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.19 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.43 and a 200-day moving average of $359.12. The company has a market capitalization of $262.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.