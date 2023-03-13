Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Boosted by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.22. 1,385,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,677. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.