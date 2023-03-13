Verasity (VRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.59 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Verasity has a total market cap of $71.59 million and $51.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000876 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.